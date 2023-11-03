Reactions to Santos, illegal dumping case

Reactions to Santos not being expelled

Although innocent until proven guilty is our standard of jurisprudence, members of Congress and those in positions of trust must be held to a higher standard.

Given the indictments against Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) and his admission of false credentials on his resume to secure election, he should have resigned apologetically a long time ago [“Santos survives expulsion vote,” News, Nov. 2].

Ed Weinert, Melville

The House rejection to expel Rep. George Santos proves how great this country really is. We all have the same opportunity to be alleged crooks and politicians, all at the same time.

Chris Flynn, East Patchogue

New House Speaker Mike Johnson is hesitant to expel Rep. George Santos ["Speaker reluctant to lose a GOP vote," News, Oct. 28]. If a reputable company found through a background check that a new employee had lied about his education or work experience, that company would fire the new employee immediately. There is no due process for lying. The lack of integrity in Congress is on full display.

Bill Parks, Islip Terrace

Pair's disgraceful actions deserved worse penalty

The couple who dumped cinder blocks and concrete near protected wetlands, Fabio Monasterolo and his wife, Judith Monasterolo, got off easy ["Holbrook couple pleads guilty to illegal dumping," News, Oct. 17].

Making an obscene gesture to the witness who photographed them just made it worse. Besides being fined and a couple other penalties by the Town of Brookhaven to clean up the area, the refuse should have been carted to their property and dumped there so they would have had to hire a dumpster to dispose of the trash the way it should have been discarded originally.

This couple should be hanging their heads low. The wife's actions are a disgrace, What were they thinking? I hope they're not one of my neighbors.

Bernie McGrath, Holbrook