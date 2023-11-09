George Santos debacle, LI Jews seeking gun licenses

Don’t blame Dems for Santos debacle

I am so tired of Republicans blaming Democrats for their own failures [“Democratic redistricting led to Santos,” Opinion, Nov. 7].

Was Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau/Queens) not vetted by the party leadership? Can anyone run as a Republican as long as they have the illusion of money?

I have so many questions. Was the search committee for candidates reprimanded? I think it should be. If not, give them an old-fashioned stint in wooden stocks to be mocked by the masses. Only Republicans are to blame for the mess they made. They should clean up their act.

A news report said that 76% of the country does not approve of how things are going. So, let’s blame the Democrats.

How about the House speaker fiasco?

Nothing can get done without competent, moral, hardworking politicians who put the people they represent first and foremost.

Right now in my district, we have no real representation, just a grinning clown grifting his way through life.

— Debra Hesse, Westbury

Carrying a gun has its consequences

It’s understandable that someone who fears for the safety of family and community may reach for a gun [“Jews on LI seeking gun licenses,” News, Nov. 7].

If that gun is concealed, on that person or in a purse or car, is the inexperienced gun owner able to respond in a split second to a dangerous situation after 16 hours of classroom arms instruction and two hours at a shooting range? Can that person distinguish between a volatile interaction and one that requires immediate deadly force?

The “good guy with a gun” and “be your own hero” ideology is more of a marketing ploy than a defensive strategy.

Everyone must be aware of the life-or-death responsibility of carrying a loaded weapon and the consequences of pulling the trigger.

Ongoing training and practice are critical in preventing unintended injuries and deaths that have nothing to do with “self-defense.”

— Dan Oppenheimer, Hempstead