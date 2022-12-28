Santos' responses draw plenty of fire

Congressman-elect George Santos’ admitted deceit, shallow apology and lame attempts to minimize the seriousness of his actions are shameful but unfortunately unsurprising [“Santos admits resume lies; eyes taking office,” News, Dec. 27].

Anyone disingenuous enough to fabricate his life’s achievements to fool voters would consider such action as trivial. The real test lies with our local Republican leaders and their reaction to Santos’ revelations. How much deceit is too much for the GOP? Where do you draw the line? When does the truth and respect for the voters outweigh political expediency? We are waiting to see the answer.

— John H. Edwards, Islip

George Santos didn’t “embellish” his resume. A primary definition of embellish is “to make more attractive by the addition of decorative details or features.” He flat-out lied. Why is it being questioned that he is unfit for office? If a company discovered I lied on my resume, I’d be fired immediately.

— Robert Shepard, Lynbrook

It’s a tall order when the GOP acknowledges its candidate lied on his resume but asks us to trust what they stand for and campaigned for. As a Republican, to me, the GOP stood for “Grand Old Party,” not “Generally on Point.” This is shameful.

— Bill Cook, Bellmore

He must be kidding. These are outright lies intended to defraud the public. This guy was clearly elected based upon false and misleading information. He should have the decency to admit who he is and not accept any position as a public servant. This is not about politics. This is about recognizing the “truth.” This guy cannot do that.

— Jeff Schwartzberg, Jericho

I was saddened by George Santos’ statements about his resume — one lie after another. His credentials, or lack of, make those who voted for him feel like fools for believing in him in the first place.

— Barbara Gilman, Old Bethpage

I am appalled at George Santos’ level of deception. He has shown no moral character and should not be seated in Congress. I am embarrassed that he might represent my district.

— Barbara Berkowitz, Syosset

How did this guy get away with all his lies for so long? It seems that anyone can run for office these days, and it doesn’t matter how much they lie. It is truly mind-boggling — and disgraceful.

— Ann Leahy, Wantagh

If defrauding the public is successful without consequences, then this will repeat itself on both sides of the aisle “Time for Santos to come clean,” Editorial, Dec. 21].

— Rory Sadoff, Massapequa

This should be a red flag for all of us. Who wants someone in office who lies? And who wants to go down that road again?

— Margaret Maher, Merrick

“I am not a fraud.” Really? What is he?

— Ira Checkla, Jericho