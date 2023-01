“Make America Great Again” has morphed into “Make America Grift Again.” Congressman-elect George Santos wants us to believe that the American Way embraces resume “embellishments” [“Protestors: Santos must resign House,” News, Dec. 30]. They made him look better than he really was.

Has that now become the American Way? Have lying, cheating and stealing buried truth and honor? Santos lied about his accomplishments, thereby keeping a worthy Republican nominee from running.

Are the public and Congress so gullible to believe that when someone is caught lying and given no consequences, he will transform into a trustworthy, honorable representative of the people who elected him?

He will have the incentive to use his new position to grift even more. People lose their jobs when their resumes are found to be false. Those standards should be upheld by our government. The Republicans deserve an honest candidate that they can be proud of and can call one of their own.

— Breda Phelan Paccione, Bayside

George Santos says he’s sorry he fabricated parts of his resume. He’s only sorry that he got caught. He says he’s the same guy and he will deliver to the people of his district all that he promised. If he’s the same guy, and that guy is a liar, then he’s still a liar. How could and why should his constituents believe he has suddenly changed? They can’t, and they shouldn’t. He needs to resign, and Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo should insist upon it.

— Carl Viñas, Huntington

The shame of it all is that if George Santos didn’t lie, he probably would have been elected anyway. He wasn’t elected because of his previous employment or where he was educated. He was elected because he espoused conservative values, apparently what the voters wanted. He should not be denied his seat. The Democrats will get another opportunity in two years.

— Peter Kelly, Medford

I live in George Santos’ 3rd Congressional District. He should not be sworn into office. His egregious actions should not be judged based on political party. When “we the people” vote, we consider a candidate’s background, such as education, profession, charitable endeavors, integrity, transparency, etc. Santos apparently lied about all of these.

We voted for someone who does not exist. It would be an embarrassment to us all if Santos is allowed to take office.

What are we teaching our children — the next generation of voters? That it is OK and even encouraged to lie to get what you want?

— April Plante, Floral Park

It is a pity for his constituency and our nation that George Santos does not understand the value of truthfulness. It would behoove him to learn the meaning of not only the word “embellishment” but the word “integrity.”

He can ask any veteran or active duty member of our armed forces.

— Claire Mangelli, Babylon

Robert Zimmerman, who lost to George Santos, had dozens of student volunteers knocking on countless doors. In his concession speech, he encouraged them to stay involved. What message does it send these young people when someone lies about so much yet still wins?

— Jayne Ann McPartlin, Syosset

Despite George Santos’ blatant lies and lack of ethics, his party chairman believes Santos should serve his term in Congress. How is this acceptable? The past few years have shown that deceit is now the acceptable norm in politics. Shame on us for allowing this.

— David Grossman, Oceanside

As the son of an actual Belgian Holocaust survivor, I am glad he is not here to witness George Santos playing fast and loose with history. It would bring him to tears. The average voter has no way of vetting candidates, nor should they have to. His party should.

— Rudy Rosenberg, Carle Place

The audacity to run a campaign based on lies, not embellishment, should not lead this man to taking office. We in the 3rd Congressional District deserve and demand better.

— Theresa Nardo, Great Neck

George Santos stole our votes. That in itself should be punishable. Deception, lies and partial truths to help someone get elected should not be dismissed with “I can still be effective.”

— Thomas Margiano, Massapequa

How can the voters of his district trust George Santos to represent them with honesty and integrity when he has egregiously failed to represent himself?

— Steve Hetzel, Floral Park