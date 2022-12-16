George Santos at the GOP gala, and feeding prisoners

Santos’ being at gala draws fire

My newly elected congressman, for reasons only he knows, attended the New York Young Republican Club’s black-tie gala on Saturday [“Santos, far-right figures on gala list,” News, Dec. 10] as a “special guest.”

George Santos, who also attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, is an enthusiastic supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The luminaries on the guest list left me speechless. It included two Giulianis, Trump associate Roger Stone, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik. Eric Prince, former Blackwater private military company owner, also attended. A who’s who of Trump enthusiasts.

Of course, the main attraction was Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, who said of the Jan. 6 insurrection, “If Steve Bannon and I organized that, we would have won” [“Young GOP gala a stain on party,” Editorial, Dec. 13]. It’s disgusting and divisive.

As a lifelong Republican, I am disappointed that Santos may choose to fully embrace the ideology espoused by these folks. It’ll be fascinating to watch him as he assumes his seat as a member of the 118th Congress. Will he adhere to ethos of the new Republican Party or was he simply testing the water to help him design his two-year plan? Time will tell.

— P. Michel Murphy, Farmingdale

It is appalling that incoming House member George Santos attended a gala attended by members of far-right European parties, among other distasteful extremists, including Long Island’s own Kevin Smith, the podcasting founder of the Loud Majority, an anti-government group.

The gala’s master of ceremonies, Bill Spadea, is a radio host accused of spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation. Did Santos forget what New York City was like two years ago as ground zero for thousands of COVID deaths, when we weren’t lucky enough to have a vaccine?

Parties with guest lists that include white nationalists and conspiracy theory speakers should not be normalized, never mind attended by our elected officials.

— Barbara Coniglio, Smithtown

Who is George Santos, the newly elected GOP congressman from Long Island’s 3rd District? If the company he keeps is any measure, we would be well off without him. Attendees included Jack Posobiec, a white nationalist according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, who promoted Pizzagate, which falsely accused Democrats of running a pedophile ring at a Washington pizza parlor.

The host and club president was Gavin Wax, who wrote an article entitled, “We are all Proud Boys Now” in response to the Jan. 6 prosecutions. And, of course, Donald Trump Jr. was there.

Long Island would be better served if this annual GOP gala were held out of state and Santos followed them.

— Hank Cierski, Port Jefferson Station

George Santos is a disgrace. As a “special guest” at the GOP dinner, I can’t fathom how, as a gay man, he stands with people who vehemently oppose LGBTQ equality.

He joined European politicians who are members of right-wing political parties, one founded by a former Nazi SS officer, and other extremists.

— Lynn Fishkind, Roslyn Heights

The only people who denounced Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her remarks at Saturday’s GOP gala seem to have been Democrats “Greene condemned over Jan. 6 remark,” News, Dec. 13].

Where is the Republican leadership? By their silence, it appears they find nothing wrong with the insurrection at the Capitol. By their silence, it appears that Greene speaks for the Republican Party.

— Roger Kaufmann, E. Northport

Help feed inmates? Aid victims’ families

A full-page article unfortunately expressed concern for sending food to inmates at New York state prisons [“Inmate families protest,” News, Dec. 5].

Fortunately, the New York State Department of Corrections’ new regulations have reduced the amount of contraband entering prisons.

Prisons, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities rely on their own food systems.

The New Hour for Women & Children-LI organization might be better off trying to help families of victims instead of criminals.

Caroline Hansen’s husband killed a cabdriver. Who is helping the widow and family?

Eating properly, a basic right, is provided to inmates, with no need for families to send food.

— Jan Huml, Bohemia