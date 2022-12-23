George Santos, Trump tax returns, Jan. 6 charges, and  partisan politics 

How did Santos slip through the cracks?

This issue about George Santos, who appears to be a mystery person, is serious “Time for Santos to come clean,” Editorial, Dec. 21]. He has been reluctant to verify elements of his background. Its inconsistency should have been vetted by the Republican Party before backing Santos for office. And, yes, the Democrats failed to do their opposition research, too.

Why is Santos shying away from microphones, hiding behind his attorney’s press releases?

I’ve recruited and hired school bus personnel. It is ironic that we require school bus drivers and matrons to submit 10 years of past work history. They also must submit three character references, and at least three past employers are verified. Additionally, they must undergo criminal and child registry checks and fingerprinting.

So how does someone get nominated to run for Congress? Are we not outraged that he is not coming forward but instead is claiming that enemies in the media are out to get him?

When I was a human resources global director, I would always give job applicants an opportunity to clear up any misinformation. If they failed or were reluctant to fill the information vacuum, they did not get the job.

— Cordell Price, Eastport

If true, how could something like this happen in Nassau County? Did anyone check to see if George Santos is in this country legally? Who funded his election?

He has said he’s part Jewish, Catholic, gay, a college graduate and worked at major financial firms. Is it all made up to appeal to a variety of “interests” in Nassau County? There are charges of fraud in Brazil, and he was evicted twice.

As a resident of the 3rd Congressional District, I want him out. Do not seat him. Hold a special election.

— Judy Dorfman, Plainview

The facts of personal and professional fraud apparently perpetrated on the voters in Congressional District 3 by George Santos are a betrayal of trust and display highly questionable morals. If Santos doesn’t resign based on his seeming misrepresentations, then the House Ethics Committee needs to investigate and remove him from the next Congress. It will be the shame of the Republican-led House if they ignore this.

A special election would be required as soon as possible.

— Steve Swalgen, Farmingdale

As the inconsistencies in George Santos’ background come to light, we have to be fair and allow him to give his side and let the full truth come out. But if they prove true, does the buck stop with Nassau County GOP Chairman Joseph Cairo, who should then consider resigning because he did not vet Santos better?

— Bob Diehl, Rockville Centre

You think it’s time to come clean?!

No, it’s time for George Santos to resign or withdraw. These past days have seen an embarrassing trail of what appears to be lies.

How can we trust anything he says? We need to have a special election in the near future.

— Gayle DeRienzis, Sea Cliff

Disclosing tax returns will hurt Democrats

I admit that I despise former President Donald Trump, but I believe it is wrong for the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee to disclose his tax returns [“Panel votes to release tax returns,” News, Dec. 21]. It will no doubt lead to escalation by the GOP when they take the majority in the House. I predict the first tax return the GOP will release will belong to Hunter Biden.

— Joe Squerciati, Hicksville

At most, Garland will stall Trump decision

The House Jan. 6 committee has implored that criminal charges be brought against former President Donald Trump [“Jan. 6 panel urges DOJ to charge Trump,” News, Dec. 20]. Does anyone think Attorney General Merrick Garland will bring criminal charges against Trump based on the committee’s findings?

It won’t happen. This is all political theater for our entertainment, nothing more, and will soon fade away from the public’s attention.

First, the panel left out the most serious and only realistic charge against Trump — “seditious conspiracy.” The other charges seem a bit nebulous.

Second, Garland is afraid of further antagonizing the MAGA crowd, not to mention the GOP, which will be out for his hide anyway after Jan. 3, when they take control of the House. He will stall any decision-making until at least the next election.

— Michael J. Moonitz, Massapequa

Consider other views and be more flexible

A letter made me realize that if a few words in it had been changed — Republican to Democrat, and extreme MAGA to extreme left — essentially the same argument can be made [“Views vary after election responses,” Opinion, Nov. 30]. Two things hinder our progress. First, we are increasingly unable to see from another person’s perspective, and second, we are overly certain about the correctness of our own positions.

If we truly want things to change, addressing these two items is a great place to start.

— Doug Augenthaler, Glen Head