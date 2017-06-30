Give respect, get respect at the beach!

Common-sense advice for our state beaches

As we begin what we hope is another beautiful summer on Long Island, I would like to suggest some etiquette for the beach.

If you are going to a state beach, such as Robert Moses, Jones Beach, etc., leave the cigarettes, cigars and other smokables behind. The signs say no smoking. This means you.

The same goes for coolers of alcohol, which are also not permitted. Leave the dogs at home — not in the car with the windows cracked. There are no dogs allowed on the beach.

If you’re about to enjoy the day with your kids or grandkids, teach them that if they’re not careful, the sand they might kick up can blow onto people on neighboring blankets and chairs.

If you feel the need to play, take footballs, baseballs, Frisbees, tennis balls, etc., to an isolated area. There are miles of beach.

If you come upon a lost child, don’t drag him or her all over the beach looking for a parent. Go to the lifeguards.

Cheers to summer!

Susan Hennings-Lowe, Huntington

‘Said’ = ‘went’?

Don’t go there.

When did “go” and “went” replace the word “said”?

I recently heard two young people talking animatedly about an argument the first had with a schoolmate. Describing what her antagonist said, she related: “Out of the blue she goes, ‘Who cares what you think?’ And then I went, ‘A lot of people care what I think.’ ”

Many young people misuse go and went. It sounds very plebeian.

Bob Boos, Plainview

Pause to consider

tender paws

This summer, as we think of beaches and rooftops, let’s also think of our furry friends who may be by our sides.

According to People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, asphalt can reach up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This is not only painful to pets’ feet but can cause them serious damage.

Solutions may include dog booties, keeping to grassy areas or waiting until cooler times to go outside. A way to determine whether it’s too hot is simple: If you can’t keep the back of your hand to the ground for more than five seconds, it’s too hot for a dog to walk on.

Victoria Johnson, East Flatbush