Republicans' Biden impeachment inquiry and Long Island road crashes

Inquiring about GOP impeachment inquiry

Will America ever get out of the disturbing, discouraging political rabbit hole we seem to be in, or are we doomed now to live through impeachment proceedings presidency after presidency for the foreseeable future [“Biden inquiry gains support,” Nation, Sept. 14]?

Were the House inquiries against former President Donald Trump, and now President Joe Biden, legitimate, or have they been purely political? There are those for whom the answer would be an emphatic yes on both sides of the question and in both cases.

Have we gotten so used to a corrupt political culture or, on the other hand, are we so blinded by political affiliation, that either way, we refuse to see the corruption right before our eyes?

Are these impeachment proceedings politically motivated or a sign that from now on, the system will hold those who occupy the highest office in the land to a higher ethical standard? Could the threat of impeachment minimize behavior that many view as corrupt?

I have no answers, not even hypotheses, but these are the questions that burn brightly in my mind these days.

— Tom Cilmi, Bay Shore

The writer is a former Republican Suffolk County legislator.

The House’s “Freedom Caucus” is in business again. The impeachment inquiry into actions of President Joe Biden will probably unearth some sad facts about Biden and his son Hunter.

Did his actions reflect a grieving father who enabled his drug- and alcohol-dependent son in a desperate attempt to save him? It’s a mistake that some parents may make in an effort to make things right. That his only surviving son used his father’s position to help himself is not an uncommon practice among politicians.

Look at the self-promotion of former President Donald Trump’s children and the subsequent billions of dollars that went to his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in a deal with the Saudis.

I wish that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy would grow a spine. It’s really sad that the House should be manipulated by a small, extremist fringe group, but there it is.

— Joan Nelson, Ridge

Let’s face it: The impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton over sexually inappropriate behavior was likely nothing more than revenge for Watergate.

Fast-forward to Hunter Biden. He allegedly engaged in criminal activity and is being prosecuted for it. But he isn’t the president. So House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, under pressure from former President Donald Trump and his supporters, is seeking revenge for his two impeachments and multiple indictments.

While Hunter Biden appears to have engaged in the ultimate name-dropping, an impeachment would need to prove that his father provided or agreed to provide assistance in closing a sketchy business deal.

Were Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, placed in White House positions requiring security clearances to monetize their businesses?

Ivanka Trump’s multiple licensing deals and Kushner’s $2 billion Saudi deal indicate they used their relationship with Trump for self-enrichment and perhaps Saudi support for Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

— Leonard Cohen, Wantagh

A few ideas to reduce crashes on roadways

It seems that almost every day we read about another drunk driver killing or maiming others, and it is about time we do something about it [“EMT gets 3-9 years for DWI crash case,” News, Sept 15].

Increased police checkpoints are a start. However, technology exists in automobiles that prevents drunk or impaired drivers from driving. There are devices that can be installed in automobiles that will not start the car if the driver is drunk.

Let’s install these devices in automobiles and stop killing innocent people.

— Fred Ricci, Mineola

The most frequent solution suggested by readers to prevent crashes is speed cameras [“Major roads need speed cameras to stop fatal crashes,” Letters, Aug. 13]. Adding speed cameras is a costly and ineffective solution. These devices do little to punish the driver since the vehicle gets the ticket, not the driver. A significant portion of money collected through fines goes to the company providing the speed camera service. The solution is more police patrols, not technology.

— Andy Falsetta, Bay Shore

Almost daily, we see pictures of car accidents in newspapers and on TV. Why are these drivers going that fast? Watch the automobile commercials. Vehicles are being driven fast regardless of the surface they are being driven on. Sand, snow, wet or dry roads, even going up mountains, it’s pedal to the metal. Also, these cars are the only vehicles on these “roads,” with no traffic.

Since not enough police are positioned on some of Long Island’s well-known speeding locations, I suggest that the police use inflatable, faux police patrol cars. It might slow down drivers. This “trick” of inflatable decoys worked when the D-Day invasion was planned, using fake Allied tanks. It’s just a thought to have reckless drivers a little worried and to possibly save some lives.

— Bob Andreocci, Huntington

New York is one of only a few states that still have not adopted a law such as the Grieving Families Act [“Grieving families need the governor’s help,” Opinion, Aug. 10].

This summer, the families of the Cutchogue limousine crash of 2015 marked eight years of emotional pain, physical pain, and disbelief. Sadly, the diligence of lawmakers, attorneys and the families has not brought about the modernization of this legislation.

We recognize major flaws in the reconciliation process of accidents and wrongful death settlements and find it discriminatory and unacceptable.

Advocacy is not monetarily motivated since it is an act of regaining justice and dignity for victims and their families.

The selection of awards is discriminatory and does not adequately validate all lives on a level playing field. A person’s life cannot be measured in terms of color, economic worth or any other label.

The barometer for legal compensation needs a fresh reset. This bill should be signed in remembrance of victims and for a fair future in litigation.

— Nancy DiMonte, Elwood