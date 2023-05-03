Grand Central Madison, minimum wage, Elmont HS principal, election campaigns, and dogs on beaches

GC Madison losing some of its luster

While I am thrilled to be one of the lucky Long Island Rail Road riders whose commute has become much easier with the opening of Grand Central Madison, I’m beginning to worry that it will soon become as dirty as Penn Station [“Madison project just a waste of money,” Letters, April 19].

I assume the LIRR is responsible for the maintenance of the station, and it’s already looking like cleaning is not a priority. The once beautiful, gleaming floors are covered in scuff marks and stains that are beginning to accumulate more frequently.

I would think a facility like this would require scrubbing the floors at least weekly, but it doesn’t look as if anything has been done since it opened.

It’s a shame that after investing millions of dollars in building a beautiful place, it will not be cleaned and maintained properly.

— Giselle Pohly, Valley Stream

Minimum wage hike will push inflation

The only thing that Gov. Kathy Hochul will accomplish with a minimum wage of $21.25 is to add more fuel to inflation [“Push for higher minimum wage,” News, April 27]. That’s especially true for farmers. If you think farmers will pay that much for labor and it’s not going to affect our cost of living, we’re all in for a rude awakening. That’s if the farmers out here can survive this.

When I was a teenager, minimum wage was explained to me so that high school kids could get part-time work without putting a business out of business.

The minimum wage is not meant to support an affluent lifestyle.

— Anthony Tanzi, Mastic Beach

Explain principal’s mysterious exit

The mysterious departure of Elmont Memorial High School principal Kevin Dougherty provides yet another example of public officials acting out of control with no accountability “Potential $400G Elmont payout,” News, April 29].

Where do members of the Sewanhaka Central High School District get the audacity to do whatever they please with taxpayers’ money and then, when asked for an explanation, offer no comment?

Dougherty apparently was a successful and well-respected principal. Given that the separation agreement says that there is no allegation of misconduct, why does it also explicitly prohibit discussion of the reasons for his departure? It seems that something fishy is going on here.

The next time the relevant members of the school board are up for reelection would be the perfect time for residents to vent their frustrations. And residents won’t owe the candidates any explanations about their votes.

— Arthur M. Shatz, Astoria

Cut length of U.S. political campaigns

President Joe Biden launched his reelection campaign on April 25 [“Biden announces reelection bid,” News, April 26]. This is more than 18 months before Election Day 2024. Former President Donald Trump announced his run in November, two years before the election. Others have also announced, while additional candidates, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, are waiting in the wings.

To advertise campaigns for the next 18 months requires millions of dollars. Special-interest groups provide much of these funds, attempting to skew the results. As a result, we will be listening to an endless barrage of conflicting and exaggerated claims and accusations from all parties. Forget about passage of any meaningful legislation from our current officeholders.

It doesn’t make sense. The average U.S. campaign, at 600 days, far exceeds that of every other major democratic country. Mexico is second with one-quarter as many days, and Canada is third, about half of Mexico’s length.

The current unlimited campaign length should be made shorter.

— Bill Domjan, Melville

Dogs are wonderful, but not at beaches

I have owned dogs all my life and would never consider bringing my dog to the beach “Salty dogs? Beach access pushed,” News, April 29].

It would be inconsiderate of me to have beach patrons constantly hear me give corrective commands.

Some owners will leave dog waste in the sand. It can be stepped in and attract various insects, including flies that will land on people’s food. Dog urine on cement would create a foul odor.

It is borderline inhumane to have a dog panting for hours in the hot summer sun and sand.

Some dogs could bite or nip at a child, become aggressive and bark incessantly at the sight of other dogs.

People pay taxes and deserve quiet, safe beaches. Oh, I do love dogs, just not at the beach.

— Gregg Ledesma, East Islip