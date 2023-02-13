Gun control and new LIRR schedules

It’s about time that states figured out that gun laws to fight gun crime have been as ineffective against criminal use of firearms as drug laws are in the war on drugs [“Officer from LI remembered as family man,” News, Feb. 10]. That’s because firearms are no more responsible for criminal acts than cars are for drunk driving. The solution is simple.

Treat criminal possession and use of firearms with prison sentences. Some may claim that prison or even the death penalty for intentional murder isn’t a deterrent. Maybe, but the latter certainly will reduce recidivism.

— Richard H. Staudt, Mount Sinai

Another police officer, Adeed Fayaz of Deer Park, is killed, another gun is used, another young life is taken too soon. Is this to be another normalized event, a blip? Our country is armed so much, to what purpose? The National Rifle Association has succeeded in convincing us that only by being armed are we safe. How will this all end?

— Joan Nelson, Ridge

The American government has failed to keep all of us safe, one of its biggest responsibilities. Because of random mass shootings, lives seem in danger all over this country. The promise of “Safety and Happiness” is part of the Declaration of Independence. Mass shootings in our country have become accepted as normal.

When another mass shooting occurs, we pay it a little lip service and go on our way. No other nation has nearly as many. The message to the world is that owning a gun here is more important than saving a life.

— Jules Jacobs, East Islip

Does anyone yet realize why gun control does not work? It’s because we focus on guns and not the criminals. People say get the guns off the street. How about we get the criminals off the street? If the criminal is not on the street, he cannot shoot someone or buy a gun. If you do not commit a crime, you won’t get arrested. A very simple way to avoid jail.

— Kevin McGrath, Northport

No bandwagon for new Madison station

It is disappointing but not surprising that the Long Island Rail Road apparently did not take any public comments into consideration after it proposed in June the new timetables to accommodate Grand Central Madison’s opening [“Grand Central Madison to fully open on Feb. 27,” News, Feb. 9].

What should have been a positive change for all Long Islanders will not affect most Long Island commuters. The benefits will be realized only by those who commute into the new East Side station.

The railroad had eight months to consider the public’s comments and make thoughtful changes. It didn’t heed our advice.

— Ian R. Siegel, Glen Cove

The new LIRR schedule for the Ronkonkoma line may benefit commuters going to the new Grand Central Madison station, but it does nothing for riders who still use Penn Station. This is especially true on the trip home, which has fewer trains, and they are poorly timed. And now the Metropolitan Transportation Authority wants more money from us and our local businesses [“MTA payroll tax push irks Long Island riders,” News, Feb. 9]. All I can say is I’m glad my job is still hybrid.

— Mike Sweeney, Medford