Just Sayin': Now, a warning about no guns in an MD's office?

A few days ago, I had a doctor’s appointment. As I approached his office, on the door was a sign posted prominently. It said, “You’re in a weapon-free zone. This is private property. GUNS are not permitted beyond this point.” This was stunning to me, and a sad statement about where we are as a society today.

As I spread this on social media, many people chimed in that they are seeing similar signs in many places.

Is this where America is today? Do we truly need to tell people that they are not permitted to bring their guns into a doctor’s office, a place of healing?

Many people claim that guns are what keep us safe, and that they are the answer to this nation’s endless murders. If this is true, at what point do we have enough weapons that the trend begins to turn? Is there a number they can give us?

Gun advocates claim that the problem is mental health, not guns. However, many refuse to approve of background checks, so we have no idea if the person buying the gun has mental health issues.

The truth seems to be that these people simply like guns.

— Robert Broder, Stony Brook

Don’t give up on benefits of medicine

Over the past three years, the degree of distrust of public health institutions and the medical industrial complex exhibited by much of the populace has been nothing short of stunning.

Federal and state infectious disease and epidemiological authorities truly had good intentions. For those of us in the trenches caring for patients, we relied on their advice, but so much was unknown. We were blindsided by the onslaught of the novel COVID-19.

Contradictory information often arrived at light speed, and there was so much widespread panic that if major restrictions were not undertaken, it was feared that millions more might have died. Thinking that I had seen almost everything in medicine since I started medical school in the mid-‘70s, it was the first time that I was truly scared for all of us.

To all those naysayers, cynics and anti-vaxxers at large: The overwhelming majority of doctors and other health care providers really care about your good health and well-being.

I also know that the public health authorities have a lot of work to do to regain the confidence of every American. Please don’t give up on the usually excellent and selfless work of American medicine.

— Dr. Joel Reiter, Woodbury

Need a splash of milk in coffee? Do this

There is a simple solution to the reader’s dilemma of paying an extra $2.50 for oat milk at the coffee store [“Pay $2.50 for oat milk in our coffee? Really?”, Just Sayin’, July 29]. How about making your own coffee at home?

— Kevin McElligot, East Meadow