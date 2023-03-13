Hochul's housing plan, LIRR, NYPD, 'Dilbert' and congressional salaries

Here’s what’s wrong with housing plan

Friends of the Bay, of which I am the board secretary, strongly disagrees with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s proposed housing compact that mandates high-density development in the Oyster Bay area and across the state [“Rally in support of Hochul’s housing plan,” News, March 8].

Overriding local governments’ zoning authorities is not the answer to providing more affordable housing.

Not only would the proposal reduce open space, but it would also strain our aquifer system to the point of increasing the likelihood of saltwater intrusion and could close existing water wells. All these housing units would create more septic waste, which could lead to algal blooms, fish kills and damage to the wetlands that filter storm water.

Even worse, the proposal calls for eliminating environmental reviews so these projects can be fast-tracked. If anything requires a careful environmental review, it is exactly this kind of development.

Finally, it is wrong for the State Legislature to enact this kind of sweeping change as part of the budget process and not through separate legislation.

— Eric Swenson, Oyster Bay

LIRR didn’t think of the human factor

It’s human nature to not like change. The LIRR management missed this fact when starting up service to Grand Central Madison [“LIRR needs a better ride,” Editorial, March 9].

It wrongly presumed that everyone would change their lifestyle in just one day. People need time to adjust to a change, perhaps on their own or by speaking with other riders using the service.

The human factor is what the LIRR management does not seem to understand.

— Michael Lefkowitz, East Meadow

More, more, more money for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority [“MTA bailout plan faces objections,” News, Feb. 24].

Many people seem to forget or don’t even realize that the MTA is also getting money from us through utility bills, phone bills and who knows what other hidden taxes we pay that support the MTA.

I’ve ridden on the Long Island Rail Road once in the past 20 years and have never used any bus transportation, yet I’m paying to support a system that can’t live on its budget. If the MTA ever did a survey on why that happens, it no doubt would go over budget.

The MTA doesn’t seem concerned with how it spends the taxpayers’ money, and I don’t even benefit from the $2.75 city subway rides. Taxpayers are nothing but MTA cash cows.

— Robert Livoti, Center Moriches

City should back NYPD after protests

New York City even offering a settlement in this class-action lawsuit over this situation is a disgrace [“City to pay millions over police conduct,” News, March 2].

Yes, in 2020, there were peaceful George Floyd protesters, but there were many violent protesters, too, causing extensive damage to private property and NYPD vehicles.

In addition, these so-called peaceful protesters inflicted injuries to officers. When will city officials begin to back our law enforcement community and stop pretending these events are nonviolent protests?

— Joe Alagna, Levittown

The writer is a retired NYPD lieutenant.

A difference between racists and cartoons

Cathy Young believes that “lines demarcating views ‘beyond the pale’ should be very carefully and narrowly drawn” but “overt racism is certainly on the wrong side of that line” [“ ‘Dilbert’ cartoonist was not ‘canceled,’ ” Opinion, March 2]. I agree with both points.

But I have not seen any instance of Scott Adams’ appalling expression of racism in his humorously insightful cartoon about corporate culture, “Dilbert.”

Similarly, Wiley Miller’s entertaining portrayal of human nature, “Non Sequitur,” was summarily banished because of his personal views without any respect to its contribution to our collective culture.

How do we tolerate relentless violence toward real people of color but ban cartoons about corporate culture because its author turns out to be a racist?

— Jeanette Haglich, Mount Sinai

Congress isn’t earning what it gets

A reader defended Congress’ salaries [“Congress deserves to be well paid,” Letters, March 5]. I disagree. Why do they deserve to be well paid?

Our roads and buildings are falling apart, and a recession may be looming. After California, more people are leaving this state than any other, and the state deficit is increasing.

How is Congress earning its money? Years back, elected officials did not leave politics enriched. How much are they earning when you include expense accounts, free medical care and state tax-free pensions?

— Gary Maksym, Massapequa