Homelessness, student loans, tax breaks for proposed Southold hotel, Biden's dog and Hunter

Counties obliged to care for homeless

I am a longtime advocate for Long Island’s immigrant, low-income and homeless populations. I agree with other advocates who said people who should qualify for emergency shelter often face hurdles in obtaining assistance from the Department of Social Services “NYC counties must provide shelter to TPS migrants,” News, Oct. 1].

Cumbersome eligibility requirements, disabilities and language barriers, sanctions and a lack of transportation compound these difficulties. DSS is required to house income-eligible people needing emergency housing. Recent state regulations require that temporary assistance include immigrants with applications pending with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to adjust their status, not only those with Temporary Protected Status.

Inflammatory remarks by local elected officials reflect ignorance about the legal asylum process. I also disagree with blanket statements that a county does not have an obligation to house undocumented individuals.

DSS often fails to meet its legal obligation to properly evaluate homeless people before denying them emergency housing. All children must be sheltered and protected regardless of immigration status. Denying them shelter puts them in danger, leaving them to sleep in cars or uninhabitable housing, uprooting them from their communities, or forcing them to remain in exploitative situations.

Nassau and Suffolk counties have a duty to care for the homeless and must meet their obligations now.

— Cheryl Keshner, Bellmore

Many cities like New York are acting like the airlines these days [“ ‘Right-to-shelter’ fight,” News, Oct. 5]. They are overbooking people many times more than the airlines. Many have gone to the airport for what was supposed to be a wonderful flight to a vacation destination only to be told the airlines had “overbooked.”

Sanctuary cities offer incentives for people to come to them, but then migrants learn there is no room at the inn.

The never-ending influx of migrants, legal or not, will have New York City and other cities without the room or the means to take care of them as promised. We read that the people of New York City are starting to “revolt.”

President Joe Biden must completely shut down the border for now, and the cities will have to deal with their nearly impossible situations. The quality of life will only deteriorate for everyone if politicians stick to the plan that apparently has no plan.

— Edward Tardibuono, Levittown

Do federal work to earn student loan aid

It’s certainly understandable that someone who had to pay back a student loan is upset that parts of loans are being forgiven [“Three views about student debt,” Letters, Oct. 3].

Here’s my suggestion: To be forgiven for all or parts of a student loan, the person must serve in some capacity in the federal government for at least two years, whether it’s in the Armed Forces, Peace Corps or something similar. Everyone will be better off.

— Ed Brown, Plainview

Luxury hotel will not benefit tiny Southold

It is unfathomable to me that the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency will award $2.7 million in tax breaks to the developers of a luxury hotel they want to build in Southold [“Lodging plan advances,” Our Towns, Oct. 2].

One of the developers boasted that there “is nothing comparable on the North Fork and, I think, anywhere on the eastern end of Long Island.”

Why would he think that a project of this scope, obviously unprecedented, would be welcome in the small hamlet of Southold, one of the few places left on Long Island that has not been ruined by development? How do Southold residents, including me, benefit from this?

To think that the Suffolk County IDA voted 7-0 in favor shows me that they are disconnected from life here and have no interest in trying to save what’s left.

It would be bad enough if the developers saw the entire project through from start to finish with their own funds, but to be awarded $2.7 million from a public agency to fund a project that can only have inimical effects on the Town of Southold regarding quality-of-life issues and environmental conservation is beyond belief.

— Harry Katz, Southold

Biden’s dog isn’t the White House problem

The guest essay “Biden dog woes hint at larger problem” [Opinion, Oct. 4] suggested that attention should be directed to President Joe Biden’s unruly German shepherd and the president’s excessive compassion and devotion to his pets. I had predicted completely incorrectly that the direction of the essay was headed toward the president’s situation with Hunter Biden.

I thought the essay would suggest that Hunter Biden should have gotten considerably more discipline and less compassion and devotion before his behavior became a problem.

I’ve been thinking that for a long time now.

— Natalie Richstone, Rego Park, Queens