Humans responsible for a dying species

“Swipe right for his species,” the April 26 news story about the world’s last male white rhino, should be a wake-up call for everyone.

It’s hard to believe that this peaceful majestic creature is one step away from becoming extinct, because humans have hunted these rhinos for sport or for their horns. If we don’t stop doing this, other animals will soon meet the same fate.

Doug Hadgeoff,Holbrook