Hunter Biden's deal and Fox News' lesson

Why Hunter Biden is getting this deal

Backers of former President Donald Trump are sure to be up in arms that Hunter Biden isn’t going to jail “Biden’s son to plead guilty in tax case,” News, June 21].

I think many will believe he is getting preferential treatment, but it’s not because he is the president’s son. It’s because he pled guilty, saving the judicial system the expense of a lengthy trial and appeals.

Biden is facing a large fine. He isn’t getting better treatment than any other rich, white criminals who have pled guilty and paid fines to similar crimes, both Republicans and Democrats. This is why they are called “white collar crimes.”

If Trump pleads guilty in his documents indictment, he is likely to receive a sweet deal, too. The difference: Trump doesn’t think anything he does is wrong. He believes he is above the law. He will cost us millions of dollars in trials and appeals and then complain he was treated unfairly. His supporters will give him millions of dollars in donations and cry foul.

If Biden got jail time, complaints would still be heard that it wasn’t long enough.

— Paul Spina, Calverton

Fox News didn’t learn its lesson

You might that think Fox News would have learned its lesson after having to settle with Dominion Voting Systems for $787 million [“Fox News chyron calls Biden a ‘wannabe dictator,’ ” Nation, June 15]. How could it be that the “wannabe dictator” chyron wasn’t vetted and made it onto the air? At least it was immediately taken down and the producer resigned.

It is amazing how hypocritical the network is to label President Joe Biden a “wannabe dictator” when we have a twice-impeached, once convicted and twice indicted former president in Donald Trump, who still has multiple charges under investigation and who still steps all over the Constitution.

People who still support his candidacy don’t seem to see how he has been hurting our country. We are supposed to choose leaders who lift our nation, not drag it down and sow discord.

— Brenda Ferrante, Lindenhurst