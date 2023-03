Town’s brave move to hike tax for roads

We pay a lot of lip service to transparency in government, but rarely, if ever, do we see it in practice — especially regarding raising taxes, which is about as popular as potholes.

Yet in the Town of Huntington, we have witnessed a remarkable display of courage, as Town Supervisor Ed Smyth proposed a referendum that would take the decision to raise taxes of about $138 per household to the voters to allow them to decide to fund much-needed paving projects [“Town supervisor considers new tax to pay for road repaving,” Our Towns, March 16].

Local roads are crumbling below our feet and our tires. Many are at least a decade past their 35-year life cycle and pose a danger. With Huntington at a $10 million shortfall to pay for these projects, I commend the town for making a pragmatic approach that shows respect for those they represent.

— Marc Herbst, West Islip

The writer is executive director of the Long Island Contractors’ Association.

I’m paying school taxes for 5 decades

I am a disabled veteran who’s still paying school taxes — for 57 years — and my kids went to a private school! Enough already [“Increase SALT cap? Let’s lower taxes,” Letters, March 12]. A higher cap on state and local taxes?

We need a statute of limitations on school taxes, at least for seniors. We paid our dues and more.

— Ralph Paul, Bethpage

EV bikes could pose boardwalk danger

Fire Island fire departments should pay close attention to the article on lithium battery vehicles and be wary of electric bicycles that have shown up on private community boardwalks [“EV batteries challenge firefighters,” News, March 19]. Given corrosive effects of ocean breezes on bikes stored outside, I worry that a catastrophic lithium fire might ensue. As it is, they challenge pedestrians for limited walking space.

— Mary Helen Crump, Lindenhurst