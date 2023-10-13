Fall fireworks, teacher raises, hybrids are fine

Why the rush to EVs? Hybrids are fine now

President Joe Biden’s initiative to lead people into buying high-cost electric vehicles, a technology many Americans are not ready for, is misguided. Consider the high cost of the vehicle, an insufficient number of charging stations, unfamiliarity with and lack of confidence in the technology, unknown impact on our electric grid, and the drain on Earth’s precious metals [“Let all gas stations have EV chargers,” Just Sayin’, Oct. 7].

Why not give cost incentives for hybrids? They can be a bridge to full EVs. It would buy us a few years to get accustomed to the new technology.

Hybrids are cheaper, fuel efficient and will give us time to deploy a functioning charging network. I own a car that has a full-tank mileage range of around 320. A hybrid loaner of the same model has full-tank mileage of 545.

Hybrids cut pollution, save at the pump and are cheaper to purchase. Transitioning to a new technology should be gradual and less painful than forcing it overnight.

— Tim Gallagher, Seaford

Giving teachers raises would increase taxes

A reader said that he would pay double his current $7,000 school tax bill in order to attract good teachers [“Should we pay more for good teachers?”, Just Sayin’, Sept. 30]. I’d say that a lot, perhaps even the majority, of Long Islanders would be happy to have a $7,000 school tax bill — many homeowners pay much more. It’s somewhat telling that the reader is a retired educational professional who is presumably receiving a comfortable pension with post-retirement benefits.

For the reader to imply that school taxes are not high enough flies in the face of the economic reality experienced by most residents of Nassau and Suffolk counties. Aren’t higher school taxes a leading reason that people are leaving Long Island?

— Herb Strobel, Center Moriches

Teachers’ salaries in 1948 are not relevant to 2023 salaries [“Our education system’s taxing inadequacies,” Just Sayin’, Sept. 9]. Check district websites to see today’s teacher salaries. Taxes are already too high.

— Lynn Burke, Seaford

Drivers need to have headlights turned on

Every day when it gets dark, many drivers have only their daytime running lights on. Because their dashboard lights are on, they probably think their headlights are on. In fact, no lights are on in the back of the vehicle, which makes the vehicle difficult to see, especially on a road without lights.

Set your automatic headlights or manually turn them on.

— Sy Hersh, St. James

Fireworks belong in the summer, not fall

Months after July Fourth, I still hear fireworks on a regular basis. Enough! There are old people, sick people and some lucky young, healthy people, too, who would appreciate peace and quiet in a noisy world.

Home is a place to end the day in relaxation. Is more noise necessary? I’m sure those setting off fireworks need breaks from sirens, horn honkers, leaf blowers, and screaming babies, too.

Why would a person add to an endless cacophony? How about being a good, considerate neighbor? Our dogs and cats would appreciate it, too.

— Roberta Comerchero, Commack