I was heartened by your editorial supporting Israel until the end when it stated, “The seeds of what happened come in part from decades of Israel denying Palestinian national aspirations” [“Israel needs our support,” Editorial, Oct. 10].

No, the seeds of this horrific conflagration began in 1948, when Israel began as a harbor for Jews after the Holocaust.

Palestinian Liberation Organization leader Yasser Arafat and others were offered statehood but declined only to steal the millions of dollars provided to help the Palestinian people. Hamas instead used to the money to stockpile munitions and build tunnels to hide their leaders.

The recent carnage cannot be tolerated by civilized society. There is no justification for this perverse betrayal of the Palestinians by their leaders.

— Sherry Eckstein, Huntington

I agreed with the editorial right up until the last paragraph, when it discussed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right faction establishing harsh policies toward Palestinians and sowing the seeds of what happened. Nothing justifies what happened. That’s pushing a victim-blaming “they made us do it” narrative.

Regarding the intelligence failure, regretfully, it happens. We didn’t catch 9/11 in advance, did we?

— Joe Cesare, Copiague

I respect a reader’s right to an opinion, but one reader missed some critical facts [“Disparate views on the war in Israel,” Letters, Oct. 11]. The reader argues, “The Israeli government has colonized Palestinian land, seen as an apartheid state by many” and that “the oppressed Palestinians are lashing out.”

In fact, Israel unilaterally and unconditionally withdrew from Gaza in September 2005. It sent Israeli troops into the territory not to attack Palestinians but to forcibly remove Jewish settlers. Its hope, expressed publicly, was that a self-governing Gaza would produce a functioning economy that could live in peace.

Within days, terrorists in Gaza launched missiles against Israel. Within two years, a civil war purged moderate Palestinian leadership and allowed Hamas, a terrorist organization, to take over the state.

It’s true that Israel imposed a military blockade, but that was in direct response to repeated rocket attacks and ground incursions from Hamas terrorists. The policy, however, never blocked purely humanitarian goods, only specific materials that were used to construct weapons of war. If anyone oppressed Palestinians in Gaza, it was Hamas.

— Steve Israel, Oyster Bay

The writer represented New York in the House of Representatives from 2001 to 2017.

If people don’t want to worry about their families in the war zone, tell them not to vote for Hamas terrorists to lead them and their government [“War stokes fear for Long Island Palestinians and families,” News, Oct. 12].

— Bonnie Sigman, Woodmere

The coverage of two Long Island residents with Palestinian relatives is tone-deaf. The Hamas terror attacks cannot be justified in any way. The problem is not the supposed “occupation.” The problem is Hamas and its enablers’ preoccupation with killing Jews.

— ARLENE Feldman, New Hyde Park

If, as we’re told, most of the world’s Muslims are peaceful, law-abiding and decent people, where is the great outcry of condemnation for the barbaric, sickening atrocities committed by a radical, intolerant and evil regime in the name of Islam?

Muslim leaders from around the world must immediately condemn this attack unequivocally and without ambiguity. Either they choose to stand with the rest of the human race or stand with evil. There is no in-between, no maybe, no qualification.

Until we see this, the civilized world must assume their silence indicates approval and complicity, and that silence is deafening.

— Philip Rubin, Syosset

Why are Hamas terrorists who attack Israel referred to by the media, including Newsday, as “militants” or “fighters”? Yet when the Islamic State (ISIS) attacks innocents, they are properly referred to as terrorists. Could it be who the victims are? Jews are attacked by “militants” and others are attacked by terrorists.

Attempts by some to whitewash Hamas and portray them as a small group of “fighters” challenging Israel have continued despite the atrocities committed by them over the past 35 years. When Hamas and its supporters chant “death to the Jews,” they mean it. Call them what they are: terrorists intent on committing genocide.

— Samuel Leibowitz, Plainview

In the past 15 years, I’ve been to Israel seven times and taught in religious and public schools. Life in Israel is never black and white. When you combine history, religion, culture and land rights — mix them together in a land area a bit bigger than New Jersey — it is impossible to draw a simple conclusion about Israel.

One conclusion we can draw is that the Jewish people have been persecuted since ancient times. The difference this time is the state of Israel, which, at its very core, exists so that a Jewish person can feel safe from prejudice.

Given the recent events, Israel’s existence for all Jewish people as a safeguard against terrorism and hate is a comforting thought. Its existence means that history cannot and will not repeat itself.

— Marc Aronin, Oceanside

I have not heard residents of Gaza criticizing Hamas or their horrendous barbarism. Israel’s position of not providing electricity, water or fuel until the hostages are released is, hopefully, the way to accomplish their rescue. Is it appropriate? Well, if your neighbor killed your child, burned your home and kidnapped your son, would you supply his family, who cheered him on, with electricity, water or fuel?

I can feel sorry for Gaza’s residents, but the kidnapped victims need to be returned. Then Israel can supply their needs.

— Rony Kessler, Franklin Square

Israel should go to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Egypt and say:

The four of us should condemn Hamas for its disgusting attack.

The four of us should figure out how to create separate Israel and Palestinian states.

All Israelis and other captives must be returned alive and without more molestation.

Hamas must be forever destroyed now, and its rulers and fighters imprisoned for life or killed.

You three countries will run Palestine.

— Steven Ross, Kew Gardens, Queens