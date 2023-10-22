Consternation over Israel-Hamas war

It was disheartening to see so many college students participate in rallies characterizing the Hamas attack on Israeli civilians as justifiable resistance [“Words matter in talking of war in Israel,” Opinion, Oct. 11].

As a social studies teacher, I have strived to create lessons that are culturally sensitive and elicit different perspectives. I’ve emphasized the importance of civil discourse and the recognition that differences of opinion are natural to democracy. Yet at times it’s critical that we recognize events for what they are.

The brutal attack on innocent Israeli civilians was an act of terror. This is not a matter of opinion; it is a fact. Rather than come together to condemn obvious atrocities, some have chosen instead to justify the unjustifiable.

Sadly, the actions that will be taken in response to this horrific attack will involve more violence, contributing to more death. It is my hope that one day peace can be achieved in the region and that the lives of all its inhabitants, Palestinians and Israelis alike, be marked by dignity and hope.

— Carolyn Faggioni, Bellmore

Two weeks ago, the world awoke to learn about barbaric and evil attacks by Hamas terrorists. Humanity was rocked to its core. Now, a terrorist rocket apparently fired from the safety of civilian surroundings in Gaza fell short of its goal and landed near a hospital “Israel denies involvement in hospital blast,” News, Oct. 18]. Word spread that Israel committed an atrocity killing the most vulnerable of people.

In reality, this missile appears to have been fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and landed in a parking lot, according to documentation by Israeli and American intelligence. But the Arab world, and other countries, preferred to cling to a narrative of hatred against Jews. Had this rocket succeeded and hit an Israeli hospital, where would the world stand in its outrage?

Hezbollah called for an “unprecedented day of anger” and a “day of rage” at whom? Terrorists who started this recent war, or against peace-loving Jews and Americans?

As former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir said, “Peace will come when the Arabs will love their children more than they hate us.”

— Alan Cabelly, West Hempstead

For thousands of years, the Jewish people have had to fight for the right to exist — anywhere and everywhere. Since 1948, when Jews and Palestinians were appropriated land with barely a majority vote in the United Nations, the Arab world has waged war against the tiny region. Their goal: to eradicate the Jewish people.

Hamas has denied its own people an infrastructure and system for a decent way of life. Palestinians have had the option to be autonomous in their part of the country that the partition afforded, as did the Jewish people, who chose democracy and modernization.

Instead of a plan to improve the lives of their people, Palestinians and the Arab world chose war within hours of the UN announcement. The dissatisfaction and resentment the Palestinians have exhibited should be directed at their own who keep them poor and oppressed.

Air strikes from Gaza have become a costly everyday occurrence. Why not fund the infrastructure or help feed and house the poor? To be clear, a cowardly attack slaughtering innocent civilians and kidnapping others — that is the declaration of war, not Israel’s response.

— Shari Hecht, West Islip

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi declared that a summit on the Israel-Hamas war could only be held if its purpose was to “stop the war, respect the humanity of the Palestinians and deliver the aid they deserve.” He left out a critical requirement: the return of the hostages held by Hamas.

— Paul Jacobs, Huntington

Since Israel’s 1948 inception, the Palestine Liberation Organization, Hamas, Hezbollah, Syria, Iran and other countries have wanted to eradicate the state of Israel and all Jews. Many chant and teach their children “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.”

They have tried time after time to eliminate Israel, thankfully unsuccessfully. Now is the time to eradicate the terrorists.

As former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir said, “We can’t negotiate with terrorists who just want us out.” How can Israel even begin to negotiate when so many refuse to acknowledge Israel’s right to exist? Without recognizing and acknowledging Israel’s right to exist, any subsequent step is futile.

— Claude Kasman, Nesconset

Matt Davies’ political cartoon “Deadly Weapons” [Opinion, Oct. 19] reflects a dangerous cliche that has plagued Israel since its inception — “moral equivalence.” That is, it’s not OK to blame the Gazans for launching 6,000 missiles against civilians, murdering adults and babies, and raping, torturing and parading civilian hostages because Israel occupies Gaza, has an embargo, and keeps them in an open-air prison as well as killing Palestinians by bombing raids.

Israel set up the embargo in response to attacks from Gaza and closed the border to prevent infiltration from Hamas terrorists.

Israel attacks only known Hamas structures, including armories located in schools and hospitals and only after warning occupants that they must leave. Israelis do not dance in the street when they kill combatants.

There is no moral equivalence, and the Palestinians must bear the blame for their attacks. What Jews have said since 1948 holds true — if the Arabs put down their weapons, there would be peace and prosperity throughout the region. If Israel put down its weapons, there’d be no more Israel.

— Joseph Slater, Woodbury

The sickening display of attacks on Israeli citizens leaves me questioning why many apparently lack firearms for self-protection in such a dangerous area.

Israel requires compulsory military for all citizens as they come of age. Such training makes them well-prepared and able to handle firearms. The terrible stories unfolding daily probably would have had different outcomes.

— Karen Sheerin, Islip

By providing political background for the entire Middle East conflict under the subhead “Why did Hamas attack?”, the article “What to know about the Israel-Hamas war” [News, Oct. 15] is justifying a pogrom, a slaughter of innocents.

By equating a massacre of Jews not witnessed since the Holocaust, this article has provided an excuse for violence against all innocents around the world be they Jewish, Muslim, Asian, Black, etc.

A few weeks ago, I had said I had no relatives in Israel, but now I say I have over 7 million relatives there and my heart is broken for all of them.

— Ellie Austin, Dix Hills