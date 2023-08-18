Just Sayin': First lady should be first in education

As many of our students are falling further behind in their education, we should all be looking for ways to improve their ability to succeed.

Although she is still teaching, I find it surprising that our first lady, Jill Biden, has not picked up this mantle.

She, of all people, with a doctorate in education, should be on the front line of this problem, but she has not even addressed the situation publicly. Does she does not want to confront the teachers’ unions?

— Myra Sherr, Hewlett

My chance to tell it to the traffic judge

In January, I received a $250 summons in the mail stating I passed a stopped school bus on Merrick Road in Wantagh the prior month. After reviewing the summons, I then reviewed all the online photos. It was clear that this was not my vehicle.

The vehicle in violation was the same make and color but was a different year and model. The license plate was one number off from mine.

I sent correspondence to the court stating all this. To my dismay, I was issued a date and time to appear in Nassau County traffic court. After three hours of waiting and sitting in the courtroom, I explained to the judge that this obviously was not my vehicle, and the case was dismissed.

The Town of Hempstead has to do better. This was a waste of my day and my time spent researching this, not to mention the town’s time, too.

— Steve Claus, East Northport

Must developers cut down every tree?

Next to our development off Blydenburgh Road, between Motor Parkway and Townline Road, a huge area is being cleared, and all the trees are being cut down. My heart bleeds seeing that.

Even if developers are building something on the property, why do all trees — every single one — have to come down? We ask other countries not to destroy their trees because they are good for the climate and environment, but we do exactly that ourselves. How hypocritical.

In effect, our beautiful Long Island is being destroyed piece by piece. It has been going on for more than a few years. It must be happening elsewhere, too.

— Heidi Hoehn, Hauppauge

Let’s start spreading peace and love

Aren’t we sick and tired of the violence in our society? There seems to be a pervasive attitude these days of nastiness and anger that is hard to understand. Is it social media?

Back in the day, we were involved with our neighbors, maybe even invited them to a barbecue, plus we socialized at our local church or synagogue. In general, there was more of a sense of community.

So let’s express peace and love whenever we get a chance. Wouldn’t it be nice if that caught on?

— Lorraine Colombo Booras, Port Jefferson Station