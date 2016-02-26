Just Sayin’: Find jobs for homeless people

Why hasn’t anybody thought of putting homeless people to work? Everybody wants to feel important and necessary.

We need help cleaning our homeless shelters, our highways and our shorelines. We need help painting our rooftops white to lower summertime cooling costs in our office buildings.

Every homeless person has something to offer the community. Why not let them choose which way to stay off public assistance and contribute to our community, instead of vice-versa?

Carol Barrow

Lido Beach