Just Sayin': Loosen Golden Age protocols

My wife, Florence, and I have lived in Nassau County for more than 45 years. We live in a condominium townhouse with many stairs, which poses an obstacle and a hazard for us. We need to relocate to an affordable one-level dwelling.

In 2006, we filled out an application for Oyster Bay's Golden Age Housing. We have been on and off the list for many years because we exceed the income cap set for couples, as determined by the town.

In response to my letters, I received this reply: "If your income should decline, file again." There is no way our income will ever decrease, as almost every year we get a standard minimal increase in our Social Security benefit, as does everyone our age. We are facing a losing battle!

The obstacle is that the Golden Age income cap for couples is only about 10 percent more than for single people. Why should couples be penalized? We are lucky to still have each other.

I turned 90 this year and am a decorated World War II veteran. I'm surprised that the town would not take that into consideration.

Louis Singer, Syosset





Goodness can be contagious

I recently read about a Palestinian man who risked his life to save five yeshiva students from being killed by a gang. The students were driving to pray at the Tomb of the Patriarchs and turned in the wrong direction into a Palestinian area.

Within minutes, their car was stoned and firebombed, and serious injury was imminent. The man ran from his home and helped the students out of their car and into his home, where he called the Israeli police.

There is some good in all peoples, and small acts of goodness can become contagious and help us toward unity in God's world.

Louis J. Schmidt, Commack

Editor's note: The writer is the president of Chabad of Mid-Suffolk, an Orthodox Jewish movement.





Don't neuter pets too young

An issue of great concern to me is the neutering of young dogs. If they are too young, less than a year old, their bones, joints and internal organs may not develop normally.

My last two pets were rescue dogs that were fixed very young. They developed urinary problems, gallbladder disease, thyroid condition and bone cancer.

From my reading and learning about dog health, spaying or neutering a dog too early can be detrimental to their well-being. Their reproductive hormones are essential to development. My dogs displayed fearful and aggressive behavior.

Different breeds are affected in various ways. When you visit the veterinarian, ask a lot of questions. There's no doubt that overpopulation is a problem, but we mustn't jeopardize a dog's good health and shorten its life in the name of reducing overpopulation.

Dorothy Baumann, Deer Park