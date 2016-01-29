Just Sayin’: Ready for an LIRR revolt

I’m sorry to say that service on the Long Island Rail Road has deteriorated to the point that it’s time for riders to revolt. Many pay $300 or more a month for what is akin to a crowded subway ride.

Many trains after 5:30 in the morning have no open seats, and the three-seaters on newer trains are quite cramped. Many of the train bathrooms, if they work, are not cleaned or stocked properly. Many of the public address systems and displays for stops don’t work properly.

Maybe the management needs to go, because something’s wrong. It can’t seem to adapt to the growing demand. If we don’t get a plan of action, riders must band together and demand it.

Jeff Turkiewicz

Merrick