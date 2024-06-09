Hochul's congestion-pricing delay, T20 World Cup Cricket tournament, Eisenhower Park

Hochul derided for late about-face on congestion pricing

Gov. Kathy Hochul attributes her 11th-hour about-face on the city congestion pricing to reevaluating current “circumstances” and the “facts on the ground” [“Hitting breaks on congestion pricing,” News, June 6]. But the facts have been there all along; congestion pricing is bad for business and would have further crippled a city already collapsing under the weight of oppressive taxes, fees and surcharges.

After wasting millions of taxpayer dollars trying to get the ill-conceived congestion pricing albatross off the ground, it appears that political backlash was the “unintended consequence” that Hochul didn’t see coming.

It doesn’t take a tree full of owls to figure out that the most important “fact” influencing Hochul’s decision was recent polling showing that implementation of congestion pricing would have severely impacted the November elections and the Democrats’ stranglehold on state government.

— Nancy Schnell, Kings Park

Once again, we see Kathy Hochul has made a mistake. Now she decides to put congestion pricing tolls on hold because she states the economy still is recovering. This is poor planning and, as some say, electioneering. Our government spent over $500 million on planning and infrastructure for this project. Can someone tell me how much money those contractors donated to the election campaigns of Hochul and other supporters of the ill-fated project while those cameras will just collect dust instead of tolls? I was never in favor of the tolls even though I rarely drive into the city.

— Timothy Myles, North Baldwin

It should be no surprise that this plan has been met with such public opposition. It’s time for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and New York’s elected officials to find more innovative, non-divisive ways to fund the system that will not further stigmatize the Long Island Rail Road, MTA and their workforce.

Implement funding measures that the riding and non-riding public can support.

— Jeffrey Klein, Patchogue

The writer is lead local chairman representing LIRR electricians, IBEW Local 589.

The reason congestion pricing was temporarily halted by the governor is because suburban Democrats are in tight reelection races, and congestion pricing would have favored Republicans in areas near the city. Congestion pricing will return after the November elections, much to the dissatisfaction of all.

— John Romano, Baldwin

Shame on you, Kathy Hochul! Suspending congestion pricing only days before it was to start and announcing it by video rather than in person is one of the more shameful acts in New York political history [“Hochul wrong to derail toll plan,” Editorial, June 6].

This option is desperately needed as traffic is as bad as ever. It’s nearly impossible for vehicles to move on the ground, even MTA buses that must maneuver past construction sites and delivery trucks.

Singapore and London have achieved tremendous results with congestion pricing. There’s no reason why the Big Apple can’t do the same. Fiorello H. La Guardia weeps.

— David Zielenziger, Great Neck

Why not consider tolls on the four bridges leading into Manhattan — the Ed Koch Queensboro, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg bridges? Seems like a fairer and easier fix.

— Harriet R. Feldman, Bellmore

The $15 fee was too high, and the starting point of 60th Street needs to be pushed higher, perhaps to 86th Street. Tolls should not be charged on weekends and federal holidays. Since 24/7 tolls are not necessary, a time frame of 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. should have been imposed, and maybe that would have been tolerable. Perhaps charge city nonresidents, as was done until the late 1990s, a tax on money earned in the city.

— Michael C. Lefkowitz, East Meadow

For this tournament, we don't hear crickets

I was reading about this T20 World Cup of cricket [“Cricket kicks off in a big way,” News, June 4]. Why is it that a park owned by the taxpayers is shut down to the public for two weeks? Signs say the park will be closed to pedestrians. I walk that park weekly, so why must taxpayers suffer because of our Nassau County politicians? All nearby roads are a travel nightmare, with many closed.

Once again, taxpaying residents need to pay the price. Who is footing the bill for extra security? Or for the police needed? Seems like the county doesn’t care about those who put them in office. For almost half of June, I’m not allowed to enter a major county park.

Will we get a tax rebate for lost services? I think not.

— Gerard Boettcher, West Hempstead

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman claims the cricket tournament at Eisenhower Park will stimulate the economy. As a Salisbury resident who can walk there from my house, I’ve done my part. I’ve booked a hotel to stay far away for seven days. It’s to escape the incessant loud helicopter noise that starts at dawn and ends at midnight, which is making my life miserable. Thank you, Mr. Blakeman.

— Joseph Mackin, Westbury

Bruce Blakeman has promoted this tournament that includes one competing country, Pakistan, which harbored Osama bin Laden, 9/11 mastermind. Pakistan and India did little to help us in Afghanistan and Vietnam. So, why are we helping them now?

India under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru would not allow President Dwight Eisenhower to put U.S. troops in Tibet. Nehru refused to let American planes fly over Indian airspace because he was afraid of China. So, communist China marched in and took over part of Tibet, and another country was lost to the communists.

— Robert Svoboda, Wading River

With the need for extra security during the cricket matches, I assume that Bruce Blakeman’s newly armed “vigilantes” are being put to good use.

— David Cepler, Baldwin

The cricket article “India overpowers Ireland” [Sports, June 6] is written in English, but none of the words make sense to me. I’ve been reading newspaper accounts of sporting events for 62 years, but I can’t comprehend that Rishabh “Pant hit three fours and two sixes, even as Suryakumar Yadav was out caught in the deep for two runs.”

I’m sure that any cricket fan understands this terminology and what the numbers mean. It must be exciting to see their beloved sport showcased here. But I wish I had a primer to follow this secret code.

Anyway, kudos to Pant, who “finished off proceedings with a reverse hit six over the slip cordon.” Whatever that means.

— Paul DiSclafani, Massapequa