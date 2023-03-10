Just Sayin': Children should never be given a gun

Children should never be given any gun

A reader admits that a child possessing a gun would be unsafe, but it would be perfectly fine for any child, especially in rural areas, to carry and use a rifle [“It’s unsafe, but allow kids to have rifles,” Just Sayin’, March 4]. That is preposterous.

And, then, to write that young teens can change their gender but not carry a gun is not relevant and borders on the absurd. This is like comparing apples and oranges.

Children should never be given a gun of any type at their christening, bris or first birthday. When does the madness and insanity about owning guns end?

— Katherine Leograne, Miller Place

Having been a 24-year resident of Sayville until this past fall, I am in disbelief at the letter about kids and guns.

In an era when gun crimes have, for some reason, skyrocketed — including the shooting of a teacher here in Virginia by one of her 6-year-old students — I find this viewpoint irresponsible. The writer compares the number of gender-reaffirming identity changes among our young people as an example of why guns should be available to young people. This is an invalid comparison.

Perhaps the reader feels troubled by the gender issue in our country, but that is not a valid reason to let kids have guns.

— Jerry Giammatteo, Charlottesville, Va.

Novel ideas to help Suffolk LIE traffic

Here are two cheap ways to implement common-sense HOV improvements for the Long Island Expressway in Suffolk County on an island with brutal traffic. Of course, studies need to be done.

Here are my two options:

1. The easier option: Shorten the HOV restricted hours. They are currently 6-10 a.m. and 3-8 p.m. weekdays. I propose 6:30-9 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. Non-HOV vehicles would benefit. Driving east in Suffolk County at 6 p.m., for instance, would suddenly become easier. Cost: Change times on electronic signs. Benefits: Faster commutes and less fuel burned. Or . . .

2. Eliminate the “HOV” lanes in Suffolk in both directions and convert them to five lanes, using the marked area between the former HOV and other three lanes. For example, eastbound in the afternoon, the far-left lane becomes a new “express” lane that would only allow cars into it at Exit 49 (Route 110). Cars could exit only after Exit 62 (Nicolls Road). The four other lanes would be regular traffic. In inclement weather, for safety, the express lane would be closed from 3-8 p.m. Benefit? Smoother traffic with five lanes than four lanes. Faster commutes and better gas mileage.

— Tom Brennan, Patchogue