Musings: Labor Day means giving workers respect they deserve

Every time I see a craftsperson working at a trade, I say to myself, “I know that person.”

What I mean is that I worked with my hands and know what it takes to turn out a good product. Those among us who never created a finished product may never understand the satisfaction that is generated by the work of an artisan or a good mechanic.

Those who have the means to pay for such labor may never understand the mindset of the craftsman.

On the other hand, many people do get it.

There is a satisfaction that I refer to that manifests in the hobbies of the non-physical worker.

By and large, we all appreciate the talent of the people who create, such as engineers and architects, but experienced craftspeople are often the “on-site engineers.” Contractors with little or no formal architectural training have been known to re-engineer a plan that they perceive as not workable.

We have a variety of talents and abilities, and workers at all levels are worthy of respect. But respect means all workers should be paid appropriately and have decent working conditions.

That is what Labor Day is all about. Traditional labor unions are not adversaries of the employer — they are partners in the enterprise, and the workers deserve a living wage.

— Ernie Fazio, Centerport

The writer is chairman of LIMBA, Long Island Metro Business Action, a catalyst for economic investment and improvement.