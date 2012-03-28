Letter: A college one can afford

I am tired of hearing private university students complain of college debt ["Keep student loan rate low," Editorial, March 20]. They all have alternatives to the mountain of debt they have chosen to assume.

For example, choosing a State University of New York or City University of New York school over a private school would save a lot of money. Tuition is far more affordable and students can often live at home, saving room and board.

Another option is earning an associate's degree from a community college, then transferring to another school. The result: the same degree and half the debt.

Are these options not good enough? Not cool enough? Too bad. I find it odd that an intelligent, accomplished student would be incapable of calculating the debt based on the school's cost of attendance (not a secret) and the financial aid award. This is not high-level math.

Above all, do not expect me to take on the debt of private school attendees if the federal government does indeed forgive student loans. I refuse to assume the debt for my own children, who are SUNY educated.

Jane Graver, Lake Grove