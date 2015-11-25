Letter: A positive approach to feral cats

Regarding "Bird lovers in a catfight over feral felines" , as someone who has been getting cats fixed and releasing them back to their territories, I can speak of my own positive experience with trap, neuter and return.

I moved into a co-op development in Queens in 2003. There were 15 to 20 cats roaming the streets. Some of them were sick.

I got training, sought out the cat feeders in my development and worked with them to get the cats fixed. After that, the cats were no longer fighting because they were no longer mating. A lot of the nuisance behavior ended.

At times, I have mixed feelings about trap, neuter and return. It would be better to let the cats be wild and not make them dependent on humans in any way. However, I can't control the feeders, and there will always be people who will feed the cats.

Dara Sullivan, Queens