Letter: 'Accidental' crash left two injured

I am bewildered as I read the results of the arraignment of Jerome Arnold, who pleaded not guilty to charges related to a car accident before he drove his vehicle into Panera Bread in Farmingdale ["Lawyer: Just an 'accident,' " News, March 21]. His lawyer said he may have "panicked," it was an "accident" and the gas pedal got stuck. Bail was set at only $5,000. That's an insult and a disgrace.

Arnold allegedly hit a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot then drove his SUV through the front of Panera Bread, pinning one woman and seriously injuring another.

At 69 and retired as an electrician, surely Arnold knows it was irresponsible to drive without a license. If he had acted responsibly or with any sense of conscience, two women might not be injured right now.

Audrey Krapf, Sayville

Editor's note: The writer's friend was injured in the crash.