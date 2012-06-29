Letter: Adults must counter bullies

I read Amelia Camurati's op-ed on cyberbullying with much sadness, but some hope, too ["NY gets serious about cyberbullying," Opinion, June 22].

In school in the '70s, I was a cheerleader who got good grades and had a circle of very nice friends. Although I was never bullied, I didn't feel confident enough to stand up for those who were. It is something I regret to this day, but I was afraid that in speaking up I could be next.

I've been happy to see my daughter display more courage than I, when she found herself in a similar position years later.

We need to get serious about this issue, and I agree with Camurati: It starts with teacher education and adult reporting accountability.

Michele McCoy, Hauppauge