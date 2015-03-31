Letter: Airlines must alter pilot assignments

It's obvious that the cockpit of any airliner should be staffed with two employees at all times during any flight, domestic or international, throughout the world ["Pilot treated for 'suicidal tendencies,' " News, March 31].

I'd also recommend that all pilots and co-pilots be thoroughly examined to ensure their mental capacity is logical and not clouded with emotional conflicts.

Further, pilots and co-pilots should be vetted to ensure they are compatible. They should know each other under normal conditions, so they can detect abnormal behavior before any flight. Airline employees should be able to report any problems to management without reprisals.

Peter G. Kraeker, Hicksville