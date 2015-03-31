OpinionLetters

Letter: Airlines must alter pilot assignments

A 2014 file photo shows an Airbus A320 of the...

A 2014 file photo shows an Airbus A320 of the airline Germanwings standing in front of the terminal at the Koeln-Bonn airport in Cologne, Germany. A Germanwings passenger jet carrying 148 people crashed in the French Alps region as it traveled from Barcelona to Duesseldorf on March 24, 2015. Credit: AP

It's obvious that the cockpit of any airliner should be staffed with two employees at all times during any flight, domestic or international, throughout the world ["Pilot treated for 'suicidal tendencies,' " News, March 31].

I'd also recommend that all pilots and co-pilots be thoroughly examined to ensure their mental capacity is logical and not clouded with emotional conflicts.

Further, pilots and co-pilots should be vetted to ensure they are compatible. They should know each other under normal conditions, so they can detect abnormal behavior before any flight. Airline employees should be able to report any problems to management without reprisals.

Peter G. Kraeker, Hicksville

