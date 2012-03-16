Letter: Asking police to share fiscal pain

I read with interest the letter that blasts the perceived bias against county police officers ["Cops run toward danger," March 12].

I don't think that any sane person disrespects the police and the difficult job they do. However, in this difficult economic time when most everyone in the private sector has had his or her benefits cut or, in many cases, eliminated, police and other municipal workers still enjoy rich health benefits and pensions that are simply unsustainable.

The sentiments expressed by many groups and in Newsday are not borne out of malice for the police, but from simple commonsense economic realities. There is an expectation that police and other municipal employees assume some of the pain and sacrifice that others have already experienced.

Michael Tartaglia, Franklin Square