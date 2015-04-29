Letter: Baltimore anger was foreseeable

It was obvious that the Freddie Gray debacle would accelerate after his funeral ["Street clashes," News, April 28].

Common sense should have prevailed. I saw on TV that the Baltimore Police Department tried to squelch a couple of hundred disruptive kids who had bottles and rocks. It was pathetic and unprofessional. This resulted in more people getting hurt and excessive property damage. This police department needs professional training!

John Herman, North Babylon