Letter: Ban VW from selling diesels in the U.S.

Articles about "defeat devices" in Volkswagen diesel cars pose many questions about cheating on mileage figures ["German prosecutors open probe into ex-Volkswagen CEO," News, Sept. 29]. But more important is the issue of health denied to millions of Americans and others around the world. Some reports claim the vehicles produced nitrogen oxide pollutants at up to 40 times the legal standard.

At least one thing should be done immediately. Volkswagen should be banned from selling diesel-powered autos in this country for five years.

Peter A. Rogers, Miller Place