Letter: Banning swastika right thing to do

I find the recent editorial cartoon and comments by Newsday's Matt Davies, regarding the swastika banner flying over a Long Island beach, to be quite disturbing ["Pen & Think," Opinion, July 19].

Hempstead Town Supervisor Kate Murray is asking the New York State Legislature to ban the display of swastikas. Davies comment on this was, "it's not in any way the job of an elected official to try to stop" the flying of the swastika. Are not our government officials elected to represent us?

The swastika can only evoke bitter feelings, as it's a reminder of all that is contrary to peace and freedom: loss of life of 6 million Jews and many others, and loss of freedom of religion and freedom in general.

Kudos to Murray for supporting the ban of this horrible symbol!

Rosalie Malkiel, Syosset