Letter: Big concerns about driverless cars

As we see a greater emphasis on driverless vehicles, some interesting questions arise about the implementation of this technology ["Driverless cars? Let's take this slow," Opinion, Sept. 20].

Are driverless cars going to anticipate an accident as well as a human could? An example might be a ball rolling out into the street. We anticipate a child will follow and slow down or stop. If we see a jaywalker or someone approaching an intersection too quickly, we might surmise they will not be stopping, so we act accordingly to avoid a collision.

If there is no driver, who gets sued in the event of a death? Who pays the insurance? Who gets the speeding ticket? What if the vehicle malfunctions? Who is liable for the damages?

Ask yourself, do we need this technology en masse? I say no!

Lawrence Harkavy, St. James