Letter: Birth control shouldn't decide vote

I read with dismay the letter in which the author says funding for birth control will decide her vote in November ["Birth control is main issue," Aug. 20]. While I commend her decision to responsibly postpone having children until she and her partner can afford them, I urge her to consider some issues that are much more important: Our frozen economy; our deadlocked, leaderless Congress' failure to reform our tax laws; our entitlement programs; our endangered Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security systems; the daily killing of our soldiers in Afghanistan and Iraq; and our loss of respect throughout the world as a leader in foreign affairs.

Roberta J. Sherlock, St. James