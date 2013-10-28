Letter: Blame for tax assessment system

Bashing either political party for a Nassau assessment system that has run amok is both unfair and wrong ["Better ideas for assessment reform," Letters, Oct. 20].

Creators of our assessment system were not fortune-tellers. They had no idea that assessment protests would turn into a major industry for some in the legal profession. To investigate every grievance in depth would require more time, more county employees and more money than Nassau has -- and will ever have -- without raising taxes.

The only people who can bring meaningful change are people who care passionately about changing the system.

Howard Blankman, Port Washington

Editor's note: The writer served from 1986 to 1993 as a member of the Nassau County Board of Assessors.