Letter: Boxing coverage glorifies a risky sport

I can't even begin to count the number of articles Newsday has published over the years profiling the dangers of concussions and brain injuries in sports ["Knocked down but not out," Sports, Nov. 24].

So, in seeing the inordinate amount of coverage given these past few weeks to Long Island boxer Chris Algieri's welterweight title bout, I can't help but wonder, are you even aware that one possible result of this sport is that you could give your opponent a concussion?

Paul Gott, East Setauket

