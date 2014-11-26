OpinionLetters

Letter: Boxing coverage glorifies a risky sport

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, right, fights against Chris Algieri...

Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines, right, fights against Chris Algieri of the United States during their world welterweight championship boxing bout at the Cotai Arena in Macau on Nov. 23, 2014. Credit: Getty Images / Xaume Olleros

I can't even begin to count the number of articles Newsday has published over the years profiling the dangers of concussions and brain injuries in sports ["Knocked down but not out," Sports, Nov. 24].

So, in seeing the inordinate amount of coverage given these past few weeks to Long Island boxer Chris Algieri's welterweight title bout, I can't help but wonder, are you even aware that one possible result of this sport is that you could give your opponent a concussion?

Paul Gott, East Setauket
 

