Letter: Bratton too harsh on warrant cops

Police Commissioner Bill Bratton criticized three members of the New York City Police Department Warrant Squad after they let a handcuffed prisoner escape on Oct. 20 in Brooklyn.

After years of exemplary work, these officers were labeled "an embarrassment" to themselves, their unit and to the NYPD?

I expect that kind of statement from Mayor Bill de Blasio, not Bratton. The escapee in question, Gerald Brooks, was arrested and let go more than 50 times before this incident. That's the real embarrassment.

Daniel Tobias, Kings Park

Editor's note: The writer is retired from the NYPD.