Letter: Breach is causing frequent flooding

I have lived in Lindenhurst since 1988, and I can tell you firsthand that, since superstorm Sandy, it floods on average about twice a month ["High stakes homeowners," News, March 18].

I can honestly say that it has flooded more times in the last few months than in the previous five years.

I don't care what the environmentalists say, the breach at Old Inlet is the problem. I bet the environmentalists don't live in the flood-prone areas.

All of my neighbors are in complete agreement. I am sick and tired of moving our cars in the middle of the night because of the rising water, and not being able to leave for work in the morning until the water recedes.

Fred Niederhausen, Lindenhurst