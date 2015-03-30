Letter: Bronx soccer debut outmatches Cosmos

Regarding "Elusive goal: Soccer stadium, other proposals for Belmont Park site languishing" [News, March 24], anyone who saw the 43,000 fans at the New York City Football Club home opener on March 15 could tell you that the new soccer team playing at Yankee Stadium has basically sucked the life out of the Cosmos stadium project.

The story of New York fans craving a world-class soccer team not based in New Jersey, such as the Red Bulls, is the hidden truth in this article, which was mostly devoted to local politics and whining. No one is going to spend $400 million on a Cosmos project now that the City Football Club is here.

Michael Hertz, Woodbury