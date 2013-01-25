Letter: Build a path to citizenship

Regarding "Now Obama must deliver" [Editorial, Jan. 22], my dad came to the United States in the 1950s and raised 16 kids. He was part of the new wave of immigrants of Puerto Rican heritage, and proud of it.

Six of the 12 brothers served in the armed forces in Vietnam, Grenada, and Desert Storm, with a combined total of more than 40 years of service.

Now, the new wave of immigrants comes here to tend our lawns, clean homes, care for children, and work in the food industry, construction and many undesired jobs. They come to work and be free, free of hunger. They come as my dad did, to raise children, and they are willing to let their children fight for freedom.

The United States is a house divided that cannot stand: a house with many who have, and many who want. What they want is to be called Americans.

Thank God for America, the land of the free and the home of the brave.

Nestor Morales, Valley Stream