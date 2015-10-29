Letter: Bush and blame for 9/11 attacks

Donald Trump is not totally in the wrong for criticizing former President George W. Bush ["Bush, Trump trade 9/11 barbs on TV," News, Oct. 19].

Since the day of his presidential election in 2000, Bush received national security and intelligence briefings. Nobody should question that the attacks on America on Sept. 11, 2001, were the biggest U.S. intelligence failures since Pearl Harbor, and they clearly occurred on Bush's watch.

This is not too say that the president should be completely to blame, but neither should he be considered blameless.

Barry Winter, Melville