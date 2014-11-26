Letter: Campaign giving is legal bribery

The article on the millions of dollars spent by teachers unions and other groups to get their preferred candidates elected to the State Senate really should open Americans' eyes to a true failure of our democracy ["Big bets on education," News, Nov. 24].

American politics has increasingly become a legalized system of buying votes. Every election sees money "contributed" to candidates and their campaign funds by individuals and groups that want and expect candidates to vote a certain way. Bribery in America is illegal, yet spending in an effort to get someone elected is legal?

Countless millions of dollars are spent by lobbies and individuals to influence votes in venues like Congress. For example, drug companies and their lobbies contribute vast sums to our elected officials as decisions are made in Washington regarding legislation on hot topics like the cost of medications and drugs. I contribute to your campaign, and I can count on your vote? Does that sound about right?

How does this system really represent what is best for the people of America? Medicare is prohibited from negotiating prices on behalf of seniors, and no legislation is on the agenda to change that law despite the growing number of seniors in America. Is it just a coincidence that drug companies and lobbies spend millions entertaining and "educating" elected officials?

Rich Adrian, Huntington

