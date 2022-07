It's refreshing to read a positive message, not a blame game, about teaching ["Expert help for at-risk schools," News, July 27].

This makes sense: building trust between teachers and principals, giving teachers support and confidence to be open without fear of retribution, creating collegiality and esprit de corps.

A carrot is more nutritious for school growth than a stick.

Irwin Kahn, East Meadow

Editor's note: The writer is a retired teacher.