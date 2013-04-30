Letter: Church is selective on sanctity of marriage

As a lifelong Catholic, I am disgusted by the decision not to reinstate Nicholas Coppola ["Gay parishioner's plea denied," News, April 12]. This is a man who has dedicated himself to helping others and the Catholic Church.

When will the Catholic Church hold liable all who go against the traditional definition of marriage? A man in my parish has had numerous extramarital affairs. He does not support his family financially. Yet there he is, front and center at Mass each Sunday.

Just because he and people like him are heterosexual, does this give them the right to mock the sanctity of marriage?

Catherine Schnell, Syosset