Letter: Clinton can't avoid ethics questions

Joe Trippi's opinion piece, "No, pundits, Clinton is not collapsing" [Oct. 5], should have been titled, "Who are you going to believe, me, or your lying eyes?"

Hillary Rodham Clinton should also consider that for her campaign slogan. Americans are finally realizing that serious questions about ethics and judgment surround everything she's been involved in.

Her explanations for her lapses have been flimsy and inconsistent. Trippi is wrong when he says Clinton doesn't face much of a challenge. She does, and it's Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Jim Van Schaick, Baldwin