Letter: Clinton's character, email

In reference to her private email server, Hillary Rodham Clinton has made several statements about her government classified emails . She has said, "It wasn't the best choice" and "I didn't really stop and think."

Along with large numbers of people questioning her trustworthiness, the American people should finally realize that Clinton isn't the best choice to become president. A president has to stop and think, over and over again, before he or she makes a decision that might put this country in harm's way! Clinton can't seem to do that.

Ray Steinberg, East Northport