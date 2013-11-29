Letter: Close stores during holidays

I used to work in retail and it's absurd that stores were open on Thanksgiving Day ["Big day for little guys," Business, Nov. 27].

I wonder if the chief executives and other employees in the corporate offices worked on Thanksgiving, or if they were enjoying their turkey dinners. What's next, staying open all night on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day, too?

I wish there were a way for the employees to boycott work. This world is going crazy. What happened to family? Is this world all about money?

Karen Verni, Bay Shore