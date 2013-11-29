OpinionLetters

Letter: Close stores during holidays

People crowd the first floor of Macy's department store as...

People crowd the first floor of Macy's department store as they open at midnight in New York to start the stores' Black Friday shopping weekend. (Nov. 23, 2012) Credit: Getty Images

I used to work in retail and it's absurd that stores were open on Thanksgiving Day ["Big day for little guys," Business, Nov. 27].

I wonder if the chief executives and other employees in the corporate offices worked on Thanksgiving, or if they were enjoying their turkey dinners. What's next, staying open all night on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day, too?

I wish there were a way for the employees to boycott work. This world is going crazy. What happened to family? Is this world all about money?

Karen Verni, Bay Shore

